‘It was a great run’: rebel grocer Pirate Joe’s closes after lengthy legal battle

The one-man operation dedicated to the unauthorized reselling of Trader Joe’s products in Canada shutters for good to avoid challenging the popular US chain

A rebel Canadian grocer dedicated to the unauthorized reselling of Trader Joe’s products has shuttered its doors, bringing an end to a five-year legal battle that pitted the one-man operation against one of the most popular grocery stores in the US.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Mike Hallatt, the owner of Pirate Joe’s in Vancouver. “Because the prospect of going to trial against a major corporation when you’re one guy – you get lots of opinions from lawyers telling you ‘run.’”

Continue reading…