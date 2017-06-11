Home / MENA / Israeli PM calls for dismantling of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency

Israeli PM calls for dismantling of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency

Editor 14 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Israeli PM calls for dismantling of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency 4 Views

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Sunday for the dismantling of the U.N. agency that aids millions of Palestinian refugees, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement and saying he had conveyed his message to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Netanyahu wins libel case over claim wife kicked him out of car

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara won a libel suit on Sunday against an Israeli journalist who claimed that she once kicked her husband out of their car during an argument.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved