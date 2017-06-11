JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Sunday for the dismantling of the U.N. agency that aids millions of Palestinian refugees, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement and saying he had conveyed his message to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Israeli PM calls for dismantling of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency
