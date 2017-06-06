JERUSALEM (Reuters) – An Israeli panel approved plans on Tuesday for the first new Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank in two decades, Israeli media reports said, drawing Palestinian condemnation and defying repeated international appeals to avoid such measures.
Israeli panel approves West Bank settlement plan: reports
