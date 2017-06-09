Home / MENA / Israeli fire kills Palestinian in Gaza stone-throwing clash: Health Ministry

Israeli fire kills Palestinian in Gaza stone-throwing clash: Health Ministry

Editor 4 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Israeli fire kills Palestinian in Gaza stone-throwing clash: Health Ministry 1 Views

GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinians who were throwing stones near the border fence in the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing one man and wounding four others, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market

HILLA, Iraq (Reuters) - A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved