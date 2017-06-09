GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinians who were throwing stones near the border fence in the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing one man and wounding four others, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Israeli fire kills Palestinian in Gaza stone-throwing clash: Health Ministry
