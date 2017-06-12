GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will reduce electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Authority limited how much it pays for power to the enclave run by Hamas, Israeli officials said on Monday.
Israel reduces power supply to Gaza, as Abbas pressures Hamas
