MOSUL, Iraq/RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) – U.S.-backed Iraqi forces pressed Islamic State fighters holding out in Mosul's Old City on Friday, while in Syria the militant group launched a counter-attack against an alliance of militias trying to oust it from its de facto capital of Raqqa.
Islamic State under pressure in Iraqi and Syrian strongholds
