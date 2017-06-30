Home / MENA / Islamic State under pressure in Iraqi and Syrian strongholds

Islamic State under pressure in Iraqi and Syrian strongholds

MOSUL, Iraq/RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) – U.S.-backed Iraqi forces pressed Islamic State fighters holding out in Mosul's Old City on Friday, while in Syria the militant group launched a counter-attack against an alliance of militias trying to oust it from its de facto capital of Raqqa.
