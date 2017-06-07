MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – Islamic State built prison cells inside an ordinary villa in Mosul as part of the group's tactic of boosting the safety of its jails and security centers by concealing them among regular houses.
Islamic State jails hidden among ordinary villas in Mosul
