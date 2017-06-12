CAIRO (Reuters) – An audio message purporting to come from the spokesman of Islamic State called on followers to launch attacks in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and the Philippines during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began in late May.
Islamic State calls for attacks in West, Russia, Middle East, Asia during Ramadan
