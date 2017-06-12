Home / MENA / Islamic State calls for attacks in West, Russia, Middle East, Asia during Ramadan

Islamic State calls for attacks in West, Russia, Middle East, Asia during Ramadan

60 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Islamic State calls for attacks in West, Russia, Middle East, Asia during Ramadan

CAIRO (Reuters) – An audio message purporting to come from the spokesman of Islamic State called on followers to launch attacks in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and the Philippines during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began in late May.
Original Article

Check Also

Israel, Palestinians have failed to prosecute war crimes: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Both Israel and the Palestinians have failed to bring perpetrators of alleged war crimes - including killings - to justice, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.