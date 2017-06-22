Home / MENA / Islamic State blows up historic Mosul mosque where it declared ‘caliphate’

23 hours ago

MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
