Isis claims to kill Chinese couple studying and teaching in Pakistan

Isis abducted couple studying Urdu and teaching Mandarin in late May

Claim came after military carried out a successful operation in same region

Islamic State claims to have killed two Chinese nationals who were abducted last month in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, in the heart of a large-scale infrastructure project between the two countries.

The claim, by the Isis news agency Amaq, came hours after the Pakistani military announced it had carried out a successful operation against Isis-affiliated militants in the same region.

