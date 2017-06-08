Isis claims to kill Chinese couple studying and teaching in Pakistan
- Isis abducted couple studying Urdu and teaching Mandarin in late May
- Claim came after military carried out a successful operation in same region
Islamic State claims to have killed two Chinese nationals who were abducted last month in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, in the heart of a large-scale infrastructure project between the two countries.
The claim, by the Isis news agency Amaq, came hours after the Pakistani military announced it had carried out a successful operation against Isis-affiliated militants in the same region.
