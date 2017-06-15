Home / World / Isis captures territory around former Bin Laden stronghold in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Capture of giant Tora Bora complex would mark major victory for group as it clashes with Taliban

Islamic State fighters have captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Wednesday.

The push and capture of the giant cave complex that once housed the late al-Qaida chief would be a major victory for the Islamic State group in its increasingly deadly rivalry with the Afghan Taliban. The caves had until now been under Taliban control.

