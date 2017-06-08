GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights office has reports of a "significant escalation" of Iraqi civilians being killed by Islamic State as they try to flee Mosul, and reports of 50-80 deaths in an air strike on the Zanjili district on May 31, it said on Thursday.
IS kills hundreds fleeing Mosul, 80 may have died in air strike: U.N.
