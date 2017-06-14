Ireland’s first gay prime minister Leo Varadkar formally elected

The former GP, who came out as gay in 2015, is confirmed as taoiseach in Dáil ceremony in Dublin

The son of an Indian immigrant has made Irish history by becoming the country’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister.



Leo Varadkar, 38, was formally elected taoiseach at a confirmation ceremony in the Dáil in Dublin after he won the Fine Gael party leadership earlier this month. Enda Kenny, who stepped down after six years, said his successor represented a “modest, diverse and inclusive Ireland”.

Continue reading…