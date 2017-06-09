ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraq's Kurds said on Friday a referendum on independence will go ahead despite warnings internationally that a vote in favor of secession could trigger conflict with Baghdad at a time when the fight against Islamic State is not yet won.
Iraq’s Kurds say “no turning back” on independence vote
