BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Shi'ite paramilitaries have captured the Iraqi town of Baaj from Islamic State, further shrinking the northern region under jihadist control as part of a U.S.-backed campaign to retake the city of Mosul, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.
Iraqi Shi’ite paramilitaries take Baaj town west of Mosul from Islamic State: army
