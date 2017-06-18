Home / MENA / Iraqi forces storm Old City of Islamic State-held Mosul, U.S. reports progress

Iraqi forces storm Old City of Islamic State-held Mosul, U.S. reports progress

14 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Iraqi forces storm Old City of Islamic State-held Mosul, U.S. reports progress

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi forces began storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
Original Article

Check Also

Syrian army declares city ceasefire as Russia, U.N. plan July peace talks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.