Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul

Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul

Editor 1 hour ago

TIRKIT, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi forces repelled an offensive launched in the early hours of Saturday by Islamic State on the Sunni town of Shirqat, south of Mosul, during which more than 30 military and civilians were killed and 40 more wounded, security sources said.
