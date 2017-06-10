Home / MENA / Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul, 38 killed

Editor

TIRKIT, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi forces repelled an offensive launched in the early hours of Saturday by Islamic State on the Sunni town of Shirqat, south of Mosul, during which 38 military and civilians were killed and about 40 more wounded, security sources said.
