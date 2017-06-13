Home / MENA / Iraqi armed forces announce progress in Mosul campaign, say district north of old city captured

51 mins ago

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi forces on Tuesday reported progress in the U.S.-backed campaign to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, announcing the capture of a district just north the city's historic center.
