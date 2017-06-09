ANKARA (Reuters) – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday attacks in Tehran by Islamic State that killed at least 17 people will increase hatred toward the United States and Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.
Iran’s Khamenei says attacks to increase hatred toward U.S., Saudi: TV
