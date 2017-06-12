ANKARA (Reuters) – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and said Washington's fight against the Islamic State militant group was "a lie".
Original Article
Iran’s Khamenei blames U.S. for regional instability, creation of Islamic State
ANKARA (Reuters) – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and said Washington's fight against the Islamic State militant group was "a lie".