VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday it would ship 20 tonnes of heavy water abroad to avoid breaching a limit on its stock of that substance under a landmark deal with six world powers, officials said.
Iran tells IAEA it plans to ship heavy water abroad, officials say
