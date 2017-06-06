Breaking News
Iran tells IAEA it plans to ship heavy water abroad, officials say

VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday it would ship 20 tonnes of heavy water abroad to avoid breaching a limit on its stock of that substance under a landmark deal with six world powers, officials said.
