Home / MENA / Iran says Trump administration will end up abiding by nuclear deal

Iran says Trump administration will end up abiding by nuclear deal

31 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Iran says Trump administration will end up abiding by nuclear deal

OSLO (Reuters) – Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Monday the Trump administration will end up abiding by the 2015 nuclear deal despite its protestations to the contrary because it is in the national interest of the United States.
Original Article

Check Also

Egypt bans scores of news websites in growing censorship crackdown

CAIRO (Reuters) - An often fiery government critic, Egyptian journalist Khaled al-Balshi has been arrested, had his operations monitored, and staff harassed by police for years. Yet his website Al-Bedaiah, a rare dissident voice in Egypt, had never been touched.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.