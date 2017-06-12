Home / MENA / Iran police kills four Islamic suspects in south: media

Iran police kills four Islamic suspects in south: media

34 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Iran police kills four Islamic suspects in south: media

ANKARA (Reuters) – Police in Iran killed four Islamic State suspects, two of which were foreigners, in the southern province of Hormuzgan and seized explosives, guns and the group's flag, an Iranian news agency said on Monday.
Original Article

Check Also

Fighting breaks out amongst Syrian rebels in city of al Bab

AMMAN (Reuters) - Turkish-backed rebels fought each other on Sunday in the Syrian town of al Bab in the first bout of rebel fighting since they seized the town this year from Islamic State militants, rebels and witnesses said.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.