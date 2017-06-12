ANKARA (Reuters) – Police in Iran killed four Islamic State suspects, two of which were foreigners, in the southern province of Hormuzgan and seized explosives, guns and the group's flag, an Iranian news agency said on Monday.
Iran police kills four Islamic suspects in south: media
