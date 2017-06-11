Home / MENA / Iran makes more arrests after Tehran attacks

Iran makes more arrests after Tehran attacks

LONDON (Reuters) – Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection with a twin attack on Tehran that killed 17 people last week, officials said, as security forces stepped up efforts to crack down on suspected militants.
