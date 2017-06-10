Home / MENA / Iran kills mastermind behind Tehran attacks, arrests more

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said its security forces on Saturday killed the mastermind of a twin attack on Tehran that left 17 people dead this week, as security was tightened around the country to prevent other possible plots.
