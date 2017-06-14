LONDON (Reuters) – Iranian forces killed three members of a Sunni Muslim jihadi group in the city of Chabahar in southeast Iran on Wednesday and arrested five others, the Mehr news agency said. It said one member of the security forces had also been killed.
Iran kills 3 members of ‘terrorist organization’, arrests 5: Mehr news
