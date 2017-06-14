Home / MENA / Iran kills 3 members of ‘terrorist organization’, arrests 5: Mehr news

47 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Iran kills 3 members of ‘terrorist organization’, arrests 5: Mehr news

LONDON (Reuters) – Iranian forces killed three members of a Sunni Muslim jihadi group in the city of Chabahar in southeast Iran on Wednesday and arrested five others, the Mehr news agency said. It said one member of the security forces had also been killed.
