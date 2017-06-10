ANKARA (Reuters) – When Islamic State called on members of Iran's Sunni Muslim minority in March to wage a religious war on their Shi'ite rulers, few people took the threat seriously. And yet within three months, militants have breached security at the very heart of the nation, killing at least 17 people.
Iran attacks expose security gaps, fuel regional tension
