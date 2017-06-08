ANKARA (Reuters) – Iran said on Thursday that gunmen and bombers who attacked Tehran were Iranian members of Islamic State who had fought in the militants' strongholds in Syria and Iraq – deepening the regional ramifications of the assaults.
Iran attackers fought for Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: ministry
