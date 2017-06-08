Home / MENA / Iran attackers fought for Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: ministry

Iran attackers fought for Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: ministry

Editor 1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on Iran attackers fought for Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: ministry 1 Views

ANKARA (Reuters) – Iran said on Thursday that gunmen and bombers who attacked Tehran were Iranian members of Islamic State who had fought in the militants' strongholds in Syria and Iraq – deepening the regional ramifications of the assaults.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Rough justice in Iraq: one man’s path to mass execution by the roadside

SOUTH OF MOSUL (Reuters) - The killers made no attempt to hide the bodies of the 15 men they shot dead by the side of a road cutting across wheat fields in northern Iraq.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved