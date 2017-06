Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran that killed 17 people

Iranian authorities have arrested seven people suspected of helping militants involved in this week’s attacks in the capital Tehran, according to a judiciary official.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, that killed 17 people on Wednesday.

