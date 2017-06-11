Home / MENA / Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks

Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks

Editor 13 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks 4 Views

LONDON (Reuters) – Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection with twin attacks on Tehran that killed 17 people last week, officials said, as security forces stepped up efforts to crack down on suspected militants.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Netanyahu wins libel case over claim wife kicked him out of car

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara won a libel suit on Sunday against an Israeli journalist who claimed that she once kicked her husband out of their car during an argument.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved