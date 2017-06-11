LONDON (Reuters) – Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection with twin attacks on Tehran that killed 17 people last week, officials said, as security forces stepped up efforts to crack down on suspected militants.
Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks
