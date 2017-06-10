‘Inspirational’ Corbyn offers blueprint for our party, say left-leaning Democrats
Progressive Democrats hail UK election result while Bernie Sanders says Labour leader’s success shows ‘people are rising up against austerity and inequality’
Progressive politicians in the US have hailed Jeremy Corbyn’s performance in the British general election “an inspiration” that could shift the Democratic party to the left in the run-up to the 2018 midterms.
Bernie Sanders was among those to praise Labour’s result, saying it showed “people are rising up against austerity and massive levels of income and wealth inequality,” while left-leaning members of Congress said the victory would have major implications for the future of Democrats.
