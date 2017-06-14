‘Industroyer’ virus could bring down power networks, researchers warn

Discovery of new malware shows vulnerability of critical infrastructure, just months after the WannaCry ransomware took out NHS computers

Six months on from a hacking attack that caused a blackout in Kiev, Ukraine, security researchers have warned that the malware that was used in the attack would be “easy” to convert to cripple infrastructure in other nations.

The discovery of the malware, dubbed “Industroyer” and “Crash Override”, highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, just months after the WannaCry ransomware took out NHS computers across the UK.

