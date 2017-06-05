Indian investigators raid premises linked to NDTV founders

Investigation into loan default claim part of campaign of harassment against network, say NDTV and senior media figures

Investigators have raided a number of premises linked to the founders of a Indian TV news network in a move described by prominent journalists as an assault on press freedom.

Officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation searched a number of homes and offices on Monday morning linked to Prannoy Roy and his wife, Radhika, the founders of New Delhi Television (NDTV), one of India’s first private TV news networks.

