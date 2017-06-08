India launches powerful new rocket

Advanced satellite launch vehicle will free India from the need to buy launch slots from other countries in future

India launched a new rocket this week, extending the country’s ability to place larger payloads into orbit. Until now, India had depended on buying launch slots from other countries and organisations, using the European Space Agency’s Ariane 5 rocket, for example.

India’s 43m-tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk3) took to the skies at 11:58 GMT on Monday 5 June from the Satish Dhawan space centre, on Sriharikota island, off India’s east coast.

