Home / World / India launches powerful new rocket

India launches powerful new rocket

Editor 43 mins ago World Comments Off on India launches powerful new rocket 1 Views

Advanced satellite launch vehicle will free India from the need to buy launch slots from other countries in future

India launched a new rocket this week, extending the country’s ability to place larger payloads into orbit. Until now, India had depended on buying launch slots from other countries and organisations, using the European Space Agency’s Ariane 5 rocket, for example.

India’s 43m-tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk3) took to the skies at 11:58 GMT on Monday 5 June from the Satish Dhawan space centre, on Sriharikota island, off India’s east coast.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

James Comey details Trump’s ‘lies’ and reaffirms belief of Russian meddling in election

James Comey’s Senate testimony asserted that the Trump administration lied to smear his reputation, and that he leaked details of Trump meetings to the press The scandal of Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia deepened on Thursday when James Comey, the man he fired as director of the FBI, branded the US president a liar. Related: James Comey punched back hard – and put Trump's truthfulness centre stage Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved