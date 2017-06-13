Home / Libya / Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation: UN report

Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation: UN report

21 mins ago

By Sami Zaptia. London, 13 June 2017: Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation a UN report reveals. The assessment was made by the 299-page UN Libya Experts Panel report 2017 released last week. The report revealed varied and complex causes of Libyan instability. The report highlights the fact that even […]Original Article

