JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Days after capturing Jerusalem's Old City in a 1967 war, Israel razed the Moroccan Quarter, a ramshackle neighborhood of Palestinian homes in front of the Western Wall, aiming to create an open space for Jews to pray at one of their holiest sites.
In Jerusalem’s Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting
