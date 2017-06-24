Home / MENA / If Baghdadi is dead, next IS leader likely to be Saddam-era officer

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – If Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is confirmed dead, he is likely to be succeeded by one of his top two lieutenants, both of whom were Iraqi army officers under late dictator Saddam Hussein.
