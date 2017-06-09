Icelandic band Sigur Rós pledge celebration of equality at Margaret Court Arena show

Rockers will turn 27 July concert into protest against tennis legend and will sell T-shirt to raise funds for same-sex marriage advocacy group

Icelandic band Sigur Rós have promised to make their upcoming show at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne “the most inclusive night ever” in a show of support for Australian marriage equality.

Former tennis champion Margaret Court made headlines in May after a pledge to boycott Qantas over their support of same-sex marriage. In an interview with a Christian radio station, she said transgenderism was the work of the devil and compared a global plot to promote equal sexual rights to Hitler.

Continue reading…