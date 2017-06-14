ICC chief prosecutor demands handover of Saif Al-Islam

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 14 June 2017: Following the reported release of Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi earlier this week, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has called for his immediate arrest. Fatou Bensouda said Libya was “obliged” to surrender Saif to the ICC regardless of the supposed amnesty law enacted by the House […]Original Article
