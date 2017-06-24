Home / World / ‘I wanted the building to fly’: Renzo Piano’s Santander gallery opens

‘I wanted the building to fly’: Renzo Piano’s Santander gallery opens

10 hours ago World Comments Off on ‘I wanted the building to fly’: Renzo Piano’s Santander gallery opens

Spain’s €80m levitating Centro Botín showcases nautical flair and offers visitors easy access to waterfront for first time

Two great hull-like forms stand on the seafront in Santander, northern Spain, clad in thousands of pearlescent discs, like a pair of ships encrusted with exotic barnacles.

Jacked up 6 metres (20ft) into the air on slender white pillars, allowing views through to the water, this is the new Centro Botín, an €80m (£70m) art gallery by Renzo Piano, which opened to the public on Friday.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Five electrocuted at water park in Turkey

Three children and two adults who tried to rescue them die after incident in Akyazı, Sakarya province, according to reports Five people, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, have been electrocuted in a water park in north-western Turkey. The three children were struck by an electrical current in a swimming pool at the park, in the town of Akyazı, Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.