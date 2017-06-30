BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban long proclaimed zero tolerance of anti-Semitism but has more recently risked angering Israel and Jewish people with remarks apparently courting radical right-wing voters ahead of 2018 elections.
Original Article
Hungary’s Orban courts far-right voters ahead of 2018 vote
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban long proclaimed zero tolerance of anti-Semitism but has more recently risked angering Israel and Jewish people with remarks apparently courting radical right-wing voters ahead of 2018 elections.