Home / MENA / Hundreds of migrants rescued in boats off Libyan coast

Hundreds of migrants rescued in boats off Libyan coast

14 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Hundreds of migrants rescued in boats off Libyan coast

MADRID (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants, some of them drifting in rubber dinghies off the coast of Libya, were picked up by Spanish and Italian ships on Saturday, adding to a lengthening list of rescue operations in recent days.
Original Article

Check Also

Syrian army declares city ceasefire as Russia, U.N. plan July peace talks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.