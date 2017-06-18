MADRID (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants, some of them drifting in rubber dinghies off the coast of Libya, were picked up by Spanish and Italian ships on Saturday, adding to a lengthening list of rescue operations in recent days.
Original Article
Hundreds of migrants rescued in boats off Libyan coast
MADRID (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants, some of them drifting in rubber dinghies off the coast of Libya, were picked up by Spanish and Italian ships on Saturday, adding to a lengthening list of rescue operations in recent days.