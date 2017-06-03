Hundreds of Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Check Also

Stewart Rhodes tells Guardian group will ‘protect’ an ‘alt-right’ event set to go ahead Sunday in aftermath of double murder despite mayor’s attempt to block Portland Republican says party should use militia groups for securityMembers of the Oath Keepers militia will attend an “alt-right”-hosted “free speech” rally in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, according to the group’s leader. The rally is due to take place little more than a week after the deaths of two men who came to the aid of women being subject to racial abuse on a train in the city. Related: 'Alt-right celebrities' are holding a rally in Portland. Who are they? Continue reading...