Huge forest fires in Portugal kill at least 60

Many died in their cars as they fled from huge blaze amid severe heatwave on Iberian peninsula

At least 60 people have been killed in huge forest fires in central Portugal, many dying in their cars as they tried to flee the flames.

Portugal’s prime minister, António Costa, described the blazes – which have injured dozens more people – as “the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires”, and warned the death toll could rise. Three days of national mourning were declared.

