House majority whip Steve Scalise among five injured in Virginia shooting

America was stunned on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on Republican politicians practising for a charity baseball game near Washington, wounding five people.

The first victim was Steve Scalise, third in line in the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who was shot in the hip and crawled across the field, leaving a trail of blood, witnesses said.

