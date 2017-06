Kohl served as chancellor from 1982 to 1998, overseeing the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990

Helmut Kohl, the German chancellor from 1982 to 1998, who became known as the father of reunification, has died aged 87.

Kohl, who was also one of the authors of the European single currency, oversaw the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990, and served first as chancellor of the former West and then of a reunited country.

