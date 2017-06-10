Home / World / ‘Handing victory to terrorists’: lawyers warn over denial of bail and parole

Concern that Australian government’s move to toughen rules in cases linked to extremism offends freedoms in wider society and hampers deradicalisation

The Melbourne barrister and human rights advocate Julian Burnside has warned politicians that tightening bail and parole laws at the expense of a right to justice and freedoms “is to hand victory to terrorists”.

His comments follow an announcement from the prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, on Friday following a meeting of the Council of Australian Governments that laws would be strengthened to create a presumption against bail and parole for people who have demonstrated support of, or links to, terrorist activity.

