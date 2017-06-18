GAZA (Reuters) – Hamas played down on Sunday the possibility that the energy crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to renewed hostilities with Israel and said relations between the Islamist group and Egypt were improving.
Original Article
Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and relations with Egypt improving
GAZA (Reuters) – Hamas played down on Sunday the possibility that the energy crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to renewed hostilities with Israel and said relations between the Islamist group and Egypt were improving.