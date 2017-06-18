Home / MENA / Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and relations with Egypt improving

Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and relations with Egypt improving

14 hours ago

GAZA (Reuters) – Hamas played down on Sunday the possibility that the energy crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to renewed hostilities with Israel and said relations between the Islamist group and Egypt were improving.
