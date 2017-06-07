LONDON (Reuters) – Armed men launched two attacks in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament in central Tehran and wounding several people at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometers south of the city, state media reported.
Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one: state media
