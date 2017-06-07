Home / MENA / Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one: state media

Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one: state media

Editor 57 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one: state media 7 Views

LONDON (Reuters) – Armed men launched two attacks in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament in central Tehran and wounding several people at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometers south of the city, state media reported.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

U.S. says China likely to build more overseas bases, maybe in Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pentagon report on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that China would likely build more bases overseas once it establishes a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved